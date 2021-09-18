Covid-19 Saturday: 1,456 new cases

THE Department of Health has today been notified of 1,456 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 261 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 66 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
September 18th, 2021 5:20 PM
