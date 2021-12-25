Covid-19 Saturday: 13,765 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13,765 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 378 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU.
December 25th, 2021 5:23 PM
