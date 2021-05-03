News

Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 453 new cases

May 3rd, 2021 5:27 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There were 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THERE were no deaths related to Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,906 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 2nd May, the HPSC has been notified of 453 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 250,290* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 203 are men / 250 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 25 years old

 

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There were five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of 1st May 2021, 1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,146,562 people have received their first dose
  • 445,326 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 250,290 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

  • 5 Day Moving average 489

 

 

