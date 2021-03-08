Covid-19 Monday: no deaths, 437 new cases

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 4,422 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 7th March, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 223,651* confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

216 are men / 218 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

184 in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties**.

As of 8am today, 418 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

363,601 people have received their first dose

149,721 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Our Amárach research data shows compliance with the key public health measures remain very high; washing hands regularly (93%), using hand sanitiser (95%), social distancing while in a queue (93%).

‘While levels of anxiety (36%) and boredom (38%) are understandably high, it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48% of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

‘This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks. However, it is vital that this hope does not give way to complacency; across Europe countries are seeing a deteriorating picture and our own disease incidence remains high – we must do all we can to continue to suppress this virus and to ensure that as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the coming months. Keep your guard up and hold firm.”

Dr Cliona Murphy, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said: ‘We recommend that everyone of reproductive age should take the Covid-19 vaccine as it becomes available. We are aware of misinformation about risks associated with taking Covid-19 vaccines and an impact on fertility. There is no evidence that taking any of the Covid-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive, or to continue a pregnancy.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,651 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 07 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 07Mar2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 07Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 07Mar2021) Ireland 437 495 167 7952 Longford 11 12 398.8 163 Offaly 18 15 343.8 268 Westmeath 8 10 263.6 234 Dublin 184 226 241.4 3253 Louth 10 14 220.4 284 Meath 17 30 218.4 426 Limerick 31 22 210.4 410 Laois 5 7 168.8 143 Kildare 16 23 168.1 374 Donegal 26 12 157.7 251 Carlow 6 5 154.6 88 Mayo 10 12 154 201 Galway 20 17 152.7 394 Tipperary 14 13 141 225 Monaghan 8 4 125.4 77 Clare 7 6 115.3 137 Roscommon <5 4 105.4 68 Waterford 5 7 105 122 Cavan <5 4 97.1 74 Wicklow 11 12 94.1 134 Sligo 11 5 83.9 55 Wexford <5 8 69.5 104 Leitrim <5 0 68.7 22 Kerry 6 6 66.3 98 Cork <5 19 54.3 295 Kilkenny <5 4 52.4 52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.