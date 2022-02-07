News

Covid-19 Monday: 3,975 new cases via PCR

February 7th, 2022 3:04 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 76 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 4,478 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 6,260 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4,717 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday 6 February, the HPSC was notified of 4,933 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,803 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

As of 8am today, 643 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 76 are in ICU.

 

