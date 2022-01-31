News

Covid-19 Monday: 3,872 new cases via PCR

January 31st, 2022 3:11 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 692 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,872 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been no details released yet for antigen-confirmed cases today.

As there are no longer daily figures released over the weekend, it was also confirmed today that on Sunday 30 January, 4,759 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal, and there were 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases.

On Saturday 29 January, The HPSC was notified of 5,091 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,893 people registered a positive antigen test.

As of 8am today, 692 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU.

