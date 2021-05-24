Covid-19 Monday: 345 new cases

AS of midnight, Sunday 23 May, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 44 patients in ICU with 127 in hospital.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
May 24th, 2021 6:07 PM
Share this article
AS of midnight, Sunday 23 May, the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There are 44 patients in ICU with 127 in hospital.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Sport
1 hour ago
Property
2 hours ago
Sport
4 hours ago