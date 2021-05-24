News

Covid-19 Monday: 345 new cases

May 24th, 2021 6:07 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

There are 44 in ICU and 127 in hospital.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.