Covid-19 Monday: 1,715 new cases via PCR; 2,049 via antigen

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 2,756 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19, while 2,521 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 1,442 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,725 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.



As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.