News

Covid-19 Monday: 1,715 new cases via PCR; 2,049 via antigen

April 11th, 2022 3:45 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.  

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 2,756 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19, while 2,521 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. 

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 1,442 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,725 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day. As of 8am today, 1,081 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 55 are in ICU.   

 

 

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.