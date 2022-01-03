Covid-19 Monday: 16,986 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16,986 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 804 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 93 are in ICU.
January 3rd, 2022 4:22 PM
Share this article
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16,986 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 804 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 93 are in ICU.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
News
1 hour ago
News
7 hours ago
News
11 hours ago
News
19 hours ago
News
1 hour ago