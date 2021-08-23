News

Covid-19 Monday: 1,592 new cases

August 23rd, 2021 5:46 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 318 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1592* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 318 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Over the course of the last seven days, 32 people with Covid-19 were admitted to critical care facilities and today, there are a total of 60 people with Covid-19 receiving critical care. The median age of those in ICU is 55 – this means that 50% of the patients currently in ICU with Covid-19 are aged less than 55 years.

‘Over the weekend, we reported that the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital in a single day had reached a level not seen since mid-February this year.

‘Unfortunately, all of this indicates that we are still not at the peak of this wave of Covid-19 and that many people continue to experience severe illness due to Covid-19. While our vaccination programme continues to offer great hope, at this point in time, only 53% of 16- to 29-year-olds are fully vaccinated. This age group continues to account for the highest incidence of Covid-19 in our population.

‘Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine, should do so as soon as possible. It is vital that all of us complete our vaccination schedule – you will be fully protected 7-14 days after your second dose. Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk. Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate, keep your distance and avoid crowds. Manage your social contacts and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test through the HSE or your GP.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.