Covid-19 Monday: 15 more deaths, 139 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a further 15 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,467* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 11th May the HPSC has been notified of 139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 9th May (22,894 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the Government’s Roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with Covid-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths. While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure of 1,467 deaths reflects this.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that while 43% of the population believe that the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, compliance with safe behaviours to protect from Covid-19 remains high, with 95% to people washing their hands more often, 78% coughing into their elbows, 71% disposing of used tissues immediately and 90% social distancing in queues.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today (Monday 11 May), which is conducted twice weekly, reveals that the public intend to continue with safe behaviours into the future:

- 71% intend to use sanitizer, up from 59% one month ago

- 61% intend sitting further apart from others when outside or on public transport, up from 36% one month ago

- 34% intend staying at home rather than going out, up from 16% one month ago

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information Dashboard (click here) provides the latest case information.

