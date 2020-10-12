Covid-19 Monday: 1 death, 825 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,827 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 11th October the HPSC has been notified of 825 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 43,531* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 426 are men / 392 are women
- 78% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and
the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 43,531 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s Cases
(to midnight 11/10/20)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(28 Sep – 11 Oct)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(28 Sep – 11Oct)
|NATIONAL
|825
|167.8
|7,988
|Cavan
|39
|385.9
|294
|Donegal
|38
|354.9
|565
|Monaghan
|21
|330.7
|203
|Clare
|12
|266
|316
|Roscommon
|17
|199.9
|129
|Meath
|34
|197.9
|386
|Longford
|<5
|193.3
|79
|Cork
|147
|180.7
|981
|Dublin
|254
|178.4
|2,404
|Sligo
|13
|175.5
|115
|Limerick
|20
|167.8
|327
|Kildare
|37
|155.1
|345
|Galway
|27
|155
|400
|Westmeath
|32
|147.6
|131
|Offaly
|8
|141.1
|110
|Laois
|6
|134.6
|114
|Wexford
|34
|129.6
|194
|Leitrim
|9
|124.8
|40
|Louth
|12
|115.6
|149
|Kerry
|7
|113.1
|167
|Wicklow
|11
|88.5
|126
|Kilkenny
|15
|86.7
|86
|Mayo
|11
|77.4
|101
|Carlow
|7
|72
|41
|Tipperary
|10
|71.4
|114
|Waterford
|<5
|61.1
|71
