Covid-19 Monday: 1 death, 825 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,827 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 11th October the HPSC has been notified of 825 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 43,531* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

426 are men / 392 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and

the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 43,531 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 11/10/20) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28 Sep – 11 Oct) New Cases during last 14 days (28 Sep – 11Oct) NATIONAL 825 167.8 7,988 Cavan 39 385.9 294 Donegal 38 354.9 565 Monaghan 21 330.7 203 Clare 12 266 316 Roscommon 17 199.9 129 Meath 34 197.9 386 Longford <5 193.3 79 Cork 147 180.7 981 Dublin 254 178.4 2,404 Sligo 13 175.5 115 Limerick 20 167.8 327 Kildare 37 155.1 345 Galway 27 155 400 Westmeath 32 147.6 131 Offaly 8 141.1 110 Laois 6 134.6 114 Wexford 34 129.6 194 Leitrim 9 124.8 40 Louth 12 115.6 149 Kerry 7 113.1 167 Wicklow 11 88.5 126 Kilkenny 15 86.7 86 Mayo 11 77.4 101 Carlow 7 72 41 Tipperary 10 71.4 114 Waterford <5 61.1 71