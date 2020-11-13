Covid-19 Friday: 7 deaths, 482 confirmed cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,972 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 67,099* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

238 are men / 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

‘We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed cases. The figure of 67,099 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 12NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (30OCT2020 to 12NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (30OCT2020 to 12NOV2020) Ireland 482 129.2 6,154 Donegal 24 270.7 431 Limerick 36 196.5 383 Roscommon 6 161.1 104 Meath 24 152.8 298 Westmeath 13 151.0 134 Louth 17 149.0 192 Sligo 5 145.0 95 Mayo 15 144.8 189 Waterford 43 142.0 165 Dublin 128 138.2 1,862 Laois ** (<5) 131.1 111 Kilkenny 6 129.0 128 Monaghan 13 128.7 79 Kerry 9 128.6 190 Longford 5 122.3 50 Tipperary 9 117.2 187 Offaly 16 110.3 86 Cork 45 109.1 592 Cavan 9 107.6 82 Clare 8 104.4 124 Carlow ** (<5) 103.6 59 Galway 15 86.8 224 Kildare 17 85.4 190 Wicklow 6 71.6 102 Leitrim ** (<5) 62.4 20 Wexford 6 51.4 77

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3 July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.