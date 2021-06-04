Covid-19 Friday: 529 new cases

AS of midnight, Thursday June 3rd, the Department of Health is reporting 529 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Of the 86 in hospital, 28 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
June 4th, 2021 5:30 PM
