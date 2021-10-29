Covid-19 Friday: 2,549 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,549* confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 481 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Today we are reporting a high number of cases across the entire population, with the highest incidence amongst 5-12 year olds. While the Covid-19 vaccines give high protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death, the way to break transmission is by following all aspects of the public health advice.

‘This weekend, you can enjoy your favourite Hallowe’en activities safely by taking some simple precautions: If you are having visitors over, provide hand sanitiser, open windows and try to ensure people can spread out and keep their distance from one another – avoid crowded parties. For trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible. Wash or sanitise hands frequently, and before eating or handling treats.

‘Neither children nor adults should go trick-or-treating or meet up with others if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, even if symptoms are minor – instead, please isolate and get a test.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.