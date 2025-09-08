Féile really wants to ‘sit up and hug her mother’

Hopes for Beara teen after 12-hour op.

BRAVE Beara girl Féile O’Sullivan underwent what doctors described as ‘a milestone surgery’ on Tuesday, as her family reveal her goal this week is to be well enough to sit up and cuddle her mother.

The 13-year-old lost both her legs following an accident on the family farm in Allihies on July 2nd. She was airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where was stabilised for a week before being taken to the children’s hospital at Crumlin, on July 9th.

In the intervening nine weeks, Féile has undergone more than 40 surgeries but Tuesday’s 12-hour surgery was by far the most significant, according to Cllr Finbarr Harrington.

Believe it or not, she is already easing back into school life.

While not at any desk, or in a school uniform, she has reconnected with her studies and her school community at Scoil Phobail Bheara.

She has already checked out her timetable and is enjoying conversations with friends about the year ahead.

‘This week’s goal is to be well enough to sit up enough to cuddle her mother,’ Cllr Harrington told The Southern Star after speaking with her family on Wednesday morning.

As a member of Garnish GAA Club, Finbarr, together with Ollie Rue O’Sullivan, Cormac McMahon and Liz O’Leary, have formed a steering group for the StandforFéile GoFundMe campaign.

They were hearted to see the fund pass the €600,000 mark on the same day as Féile’s major surgery; because all the money raised will be given to the family to cover medical expenses and to have their home specially adapted.

The club members are in daily contact with Féile’s mother, Maureen, but the number of organisations who are now actively supporting the campaign has grown too numerous to mention.

At first, GAA clubs and sporting stars the length and breadth of the country came out with messages of support on the GoFundMe page, but Hugh O’Brien’s decision to share Féile’s story on Hot Country TV has seen an outpouring of support by country stars, including Nathan Carter. Nathan sent Féile a video message of support and now all of his fans are aware of the challenges the courageous teenager is facing.

‘Mentally, Féile is doing very well,’ said Finbarr. ‘She has surpassed everybody’s expectations, doctors included, who are amazed at how positive she is. Her goal still remains to go back to school, to get back to the class, before the end of the school year, maybe in April, May or June.’

He said: ‘The doctors are telling her that is very ambitious, but at the same time they are telling her that considering what she has been through – the amount of surgeries she has had – she is more advanced in her recovery than they thought she would be, or should be.’

While respecting the family’s privacy, Finbarr did point out that the results of Tuesday’s operation ‘will determine the pace of Féile’s recovery.’ And, in this regard, he said: ‘Féile’s family is asking for your thoughts and prayers.’

Maureen told Finbarr: ‘Féile remains upbeat and we are incredibly proud of her courage and positivity. She faces each day with determination and continues to inspire us all. The road ahead may not be easy, but with her spirit​, and the support around her, we know she will continue to make great strides in her recovery.’