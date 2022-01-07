Covid-19 Friday: 21,926 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 21,926 confirmed cases of Covid-19..
As of 8am today, 936 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 84 are in ICU.
January 7th, 2022 5:14 PM
