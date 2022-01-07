News

Covid-19 Friday: 21,926 new cases

January 7th, 2022 5:14 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

As of 8am today, As of 8am today, 936 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 84 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

