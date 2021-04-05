Covid-19 Easter Monday: no deaths, 320 new cases

There were no deaths related to Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,718 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 4th April, the HPSC has been notified of 320 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 238,466* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of April 2nd 2021, 923,878 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 655,292 people have received their first dose
- 268,586 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,466 confirmed cases reflects this.
