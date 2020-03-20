News

Covid-19: Cork accounts for 15% of Ireland’s 683 virus cases

March 20th, 2020 6:54 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

A sign on the door of Bandon Medical Centre. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

CORK accounts for 15% of all Irish Covid-19 cases, while Dublin has over half of all cases, according to today’s briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There are now 683 confirmed cases in Ireland, with a total of 66 in Co Cork.

The figures also show that 8.6% of all hospitalised Covid-19 cases have been admitted to ICU. The NPHET also revealed that 114 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 40%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 39%, while 96 cases remain under investigation.

The HSE also reiterated the importance of social distancing in helping to slow the progress of the virus.

The Team also published the results of data analysis of the figures as of March 18th:

 

% of Total
Total number cases 438
Total number hospitalised 140 32%
Total number admitted to ICU 12 3%
Total number deaths 3 0.7%
Case fatality rate 0.7%
Total number healthcare workers 114 26%
Number clusters notified 27
Median Age 44
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020
Gender
Female 189 43%
Male 242 55%
Unknown 7 2%
Total 438
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020
Age Group Age specific incidence
<1 1 0% 1.6
1 - 4 1 0% 0.4
5 - 14 9 2% 1.3
15 - 24 47 11% 8.2
25 - 34 78 18% 11.8
35 - 44 96 22% 12.9
45 - 54 62 14% 9.9
55 - 64 69 16% 13.6
65+ 75 17% 11.8
Total 438
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020
Hospitalised cases by age group
< 5 1 1%
5 - 14 2 2%
15 - 24 9 8%
25 - 34 16 15%
35 - 44 15 14%
45 - 54 11 10%
55 - 64 23 21%
65+ 31 29%
Total 108
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020
Counties % of Total
Carlow <=5 1%
Cavan <=5 0%
Clare 7 2%
Cork 66 15%
Donegal <=5 1%
Dublin 225 51%
Galway 14 3%
Kerry 7 2%
Kildare 9 2%
Kilkenny 7 2%
Laois <=5 1%
Leitrim <=5 0%
Limerick 15 3%
Longford <=5 0%
Louth 8 2%
Mayo <=5 0%
Meath 11 3%
Offaly <=5 1%
Roscommon <=5 0%
Sligo <=5 1%
Tipperary <=5 1%
Waterford 7 2%
Westmeath 12 3%
Wexford <=5 0%
Wicklow 15 3%
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020
Cluster type
Travel 11
Hospital 5
Nursing Home 3
Private house 3
Extended family 2
Workplace 2
Under investigation 1
Total 27
Source: HPSC 18/3/2020  

 

 

