Covid-19: Cork accounts for 15% of Ireland’s 683 virus cases

CORK accounts for 15% of all Irish Covid-19 cases, while Dublin has over half of all cases, according to today’s briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There are now 683 confirmed cases in Ireland, with a total of 66 in Co Cork.

The figures also show that 8.6% of all hospitalised Covid-19 cases have been admitted to ICU. The NPHET also revealed that 114 cases are associated with healthcare workers, 36 of whom are associated with foreign travel.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 40%, local transmission/ close contact accounts for 21%, travel abroad accounts for 39%, while 96 cases remain under investigation.

The HSE also reiterated the importance of social distancing in helping to slow the progress of the virus.

The Team also published the results of data analysis of the figures as of March 18th: