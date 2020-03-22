Covid-19: Cases reach 906 in Ireland, as a fourth death is recorded

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that a patient in the east of the country diagnosed with Covid-19 has died. The patient is a male, with an underlying health condition.
It also said today that 121 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, bringing the total to 906 cases.
There have now been four Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The figures also show that there are now 101 cases in Co Cork, accounting for 14% of the cases in Ireland. Cork is second only to Dublin, where there are now 402 (56%) cases.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight on Friday shows:
- Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases
- The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
- 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)
- There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland.
|Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC
|Total number of cases
|712
|Total number hospitalised
|211
|30%
|Total number admitted to ICU
|17
|8%
|Total number of deaths
|4
|Case fatality rate
|0.6%
|Total number of healthcare workers
|159
|Number clusters notified
|35
|Median age
|44
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|311
|44%
|Male
|393
|55%
|Unknown
|8
|1%
|Total
|712
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|< 1
|3
|1%
|1 - 4
|2
|0%
|5 - 14
|12
|2%
|15 - 24
|63
|11%
|25 - 34
|127
|22%
|35 - 44
|149
|26%
|45 - 54
|132
|23%
|55 - 64
|101
|17%
|65+
|122
|21%
|Unknown
|1
|0%
|Total
|712
|Transmission Classification
|Community transmission
|44%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|23%
|Travel abroad
|33%
|Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|42
|26%
|No foreign travel
|106
|67%
|Under investigation
|11
|7%
|Total
|159
|Hospitalised by Age Group
|< 5
|2
|1%
|5 - 14
|2
|1%
|15 - 24
|13
|6%
|25 - 34
|27
|13%
|35 - 44
|22
|10%
|45 - 54
|40
|19%
|55 - 64
|34
|16%
|65+
|71
|34%
|211
|County
|Carlow
|<=5
|0%
|Cavan
|<=5
|1%
|Clare
|7
|1%
|Cork
|101
|14%
|Donegal
|<=5
|1%
|Dublin
|402
|56%
|Galway
|25
|4%
|Kerry
|9
|1%
|Kildare
|20
|3%
|Kilkenny
|11
|2%
|Laois
|6
|1%
|Letrim
|<=5
|0%
|Limerick
|15
|2%
|Longford
|<=5
|0%
|Louth
|11
|2%
|Mayo
|<=5
|0%
|Meath
|11
|2%
|Monaghan
|<=5
|0%
|Offaly
|9
|1%
|Roscommon
|<=5
|0%
|Sligo
|<=5
|1%
|Tipperary
|8
|1%
|Waterford
|9
|1%
|Westmeath
|16
|2%
|Wexford
|<=5
|0%
|Wicklow
|22
|3%
