Covid-19: Cases reach 906 in Ireland, as a fourth death is recorded

March 22nd, 2020 6:44 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that a patient in the east of the country diagnosed with Covid-19 has died. The patient is a male, with an underlying health condition.

It also said today that 121 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, bringing the total to 906 cases.

There have now been four Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The figures also show that there are now 101 cases in Co Cork, accounting for 14% of the cases in Ireland. Cork is second only to Dublin, where there are now 402 (56%) cases.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight on Friday shows:

 

  • Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
  • 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)
  • There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland.

 

 

Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC
Total number of cases 712
Total number hospitalised 211 30%
Total number admitted to ICU 17 8%
Total number of deaths 4
Case fatality rate 0.6%
Total number of healthcare workers 159
Number clusters notified 35
Median age 44
Gender Number % of Total
Female 311 44%
Male 393 55%
Unknown 8 1%
Total 712
Age Group Number % of Total
< 1 3 1%
1 - 4 2 0%
5 - 14 12 2%
15 - 24 63 11%
25 - 34 127 22%
35 - 44 149 26%
45 - 54 132 23%
55 - 64 101 17%
65+ 122 21%
Unknown 1 0%
Total 712
Transmission Classification
Community transmission 44%
Close contact with confirmed case 23%
Travel abroad 33%
Healthcare workers
Travel related 42 26%
No foreign travel 106 67%
Under investigation 11 7%
Total 159
Hospitalised by Age Group
< 5 2 1%
5 - 14 2 1%
15 - 24 13 6%
25 - 34 27 13%
35 - 44 22 10%
45 - 54 40 19%
55 - 64 34 16%
65+ 71 34%
211
County
Carlow <=5 0%
Cavan <=5 1%
Clare 7 1%
Cork 101 14%
Donegal <=5 1%
Dublin 402 56%
Galway 25 4%
Kerry 9 1%
Kildare 20 3%
Kilkenny 11 2%
Laois 6 1%
Letrim <=5 0%
Limerick 15 2%
Longford <=5 0%
Louth 11 2%
Mayo <=5 0%
Meath 11 2%
Monaghan <=5 0%
Offaly 9 1%
Roscommon <=5 0%
Sligo <=5 1%
Tipperary 8 1%
Waterford 9 1%
Westmeath 16 2%
Wexford <=5 0%
Wicklow 22 3%

