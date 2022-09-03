Courtmacsherry lifeboat rescues two people from blaze on boat

THE Courtmacsherry RNLI all-weather lifeboat rescued two people from a burning boat this afternoon.

The lifeboat was called out at 3.30pm by the Coastguard Marine Rescue Co-Ordinating Centre, to go to the immediate aid of a 20ft pleasure boat which had reported a fire on board about a half a mile off shore from Duneen Point in Clonakilty Bay.

The lifeboat under coxswain Sean O’Farrell and a crew of five were underway in nine minutes and proceeded at top speed to the area of the causality.

The Inshore Community Lifeboat at Inchydoney with two crew members on board, also proceeded to the stricken boat.

The electrical fire on board the vessel was quickly extinguished but the boat was unable to progress as the engine was damaged and could not proceed itself.

With this in mind, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat secured a towline at 4.10pm and towed

the vessel to the nearest point of safety at Duneen while the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat brought the two crew members back to the safe terrain of the local pier at Ring.

Courtmacsherry Lifeboat operations manager Brian O Dwyer said: ‘It was great to see the co-operation of all the rescue agencies in today's important callout as minutes matters when a fire occurs on board any vessel.’