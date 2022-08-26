Courtmac RNLI tow rib boat

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Station was alerted yesterday afternoon at 3.10pm after a 16ft rib boat had got into difficulties off the coastline at Coolmain, near Garrettstown and required assistance.

This has been the 18th callout of a very busy season for their station in Courtmacsherry.

The all weather lifeboat 'Frederick Storey Cockburn' under coxswain Sean O Farrell and a crew of five assembled quickly and within 10 minutes were underway and proceeded to the area of the causality. Shortly after 3.30 pm the lifeboat located the stricken causality, with four persons on board, just off the shoreline at Coolmain and immediately attached a tow line to pull it safety offshore. The four experienced crew on board the rib were all ok and were then taken on board the Lifeboat, as all returned to the pier at Courtmacsherry, arriving at 3.50pm.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station Duty Launch Authority Philip White said 'It was the right course of action by experienced boat persons when they suffered engine failure, to call immediately for assistance as the winds were blowing up in the afternoon'.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat crew were coxswain Sean O Farrell, mechanic Stuart Russell and crew members Conor Dullea, Conor Tyndall and father/son Kieran and Enda Boyle.

The lifeboat was refuelled and returned to its mooring at 4.30pm pm.