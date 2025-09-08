Holly Cairns set for Social Democrats return within next fortnight

HOLLY Cairns is set to resume her leadership of the Social Democrats party on September 15th, The Southern Star can reveal.

The West Cork TD, who gave birth to her first child on the general election polling day last November, extended her maternity leave but is now ready to return to politics.

A source told us: ‘The Social Democrats will hold its pre-Dáil think-in on September 15th and this year it’s being held in Cork. That will probably be Holly’s first return into the fray.’

Ms Cairns (33) was elected as Social Democrats leader in 2023 taking over the role from party co-founders Catherine Murphy and Roisín Shorthall. Cian O’Callaghan has been deputising for her while she was on maternity leave.

The news comes as Ms Cairns’ Cork colleague Pádraig Rice gave his backing to Independent Catherine Connolly being nominated by the party to run as a candidate in the presidential election. The Social Democrats are expected to back Ms Connolly to run for the Áras along with the Labour Party.

It comes as Cork Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher reportedly secured enough support to bid for his party’s presidential nomination.

Earlier this week Mr Kelleher said it was ‘not at all’ embarrassing’ that his party leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, was backing former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin for the nomination.

Mr Gavin is understood to have the support of 24 members of the party including all senior Cabinet ministers.