Support in West Cork for Kitty O'Brien

WEST Cork friends and supporters of a pro-Palestine activist who was badly beaten by police in Berlin have spoken of their shock about the incident.

Police repeatedly punched 25-year-old Kitty O’Brien in the face at a march in the centre of the German capital last Thursday, resulting in a bloodied nose and serious injuries, including a broken right arm that required surgery.

The activist, who is originally from The Liberties in Dublin, has family in West Cork and spoke at a West Cork for Palestine rally in Skibbereen less than two weeks ago.

Local pro-Palestine organisers have come out in support of the injured activist and are appealing to the Irish government to further intervene.

Kitty, who graduated in theatre costume design from the National College of Art and Design, recently showcased their work as part of the Fit Up Theatre Festival in Ballydehob.

Noël O’Callaghan, member of West Cork for Palestine, who protests every Saturday in Fairfield, Skibbereen, said: ‘The Irish government has indicated that they would get involved. They should do everything they can for Kitty.

Kitty was in Skibbereen five days before the attack and said how good it felt to be able to protest here without getting arrested for saying certain things or for showing pro-Palestinian symbols.

‘In Berlin you would have to pack an anti-teargas solution before going to a demo. Here in Skibbereen, people are supportive and you can hear cars honking as they drive past the demo.

I’ve been to demonstrations in Berlin with Kitty who is a very heroic person, at the same time very warm and kind.’

He added: ‘If the Irish government had a different policy towards Israel and Shannon Airport wasn’t being used to transport weapons for Israel, we wouldn’t have to protest and Kitty wouldn’t have to protest. Kitty is standing at the cold front of resistance, standing for what a large majority in Ireland is standing for, yet our government is not.’

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing a policeman punching O’Brien in the nose several times before restraining the protester with the help of a colleague.

O’Brien is part of activist group Saoirse don Phalaistin Bheirlin/Irish Bloc Berlin, describing itself on social media as a Berlin-based platform for Irish solidarity with Palestine.

A spokesperson for Irish Bloc Berlin said: ‘As a result of this attack Kitty has sustained serious injuries including a broken arm, a fractured nose and serious nerve damage in their right arm resulting in emergency surgery. Kitty is currently receiving treatment at Charité Campus Virchow Clinic.

We understand that the Irish Embassy has issued a public statement regarding the assault.

However, to date, Kitty has not been contacted by Embassy staff, nor has Kitty or their family in Ireland received any consular support regarding their medical, legal or personal protection needs.

‘We urgently ask that the Embassy fulfil its responsibilities by providing direct assistance and advocacy on their behalf.’

The Irish ambassador to Germany, Maeve Collins, has contacted German authorities to express concern over the incident. Last Saturday Kitty’s family protested outside the German embassy in Dublin.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the department was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

Commenting on the case Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was ‘deeply concerned’ by what he had seen and that such an assault is ‘unacceptable’.

A spokesperson for Berlin police said that Kitty O’Brien was arrested on suspicion of assault and for verbally abusing police officers, adding: ‘Depending on the results of the video analysis… further relevant charges may be added.’