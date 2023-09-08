Course aims to connect arthritis sufferers in Innishannon

A FREE course designed to help those suffering with arthritis is set to take place in Innishannon this September.

The course, which will take place at the Innishannon Parish Hall, is part of the Arthritis Ireland’s campaign to help patients to ‘Live Well with Arthritis’.

‘The term ‘arthritis’ refers to a whole series of chronic conditions that affects one in five people in Ireland, from new born babies right through to the elderly,’ Svetlana Kushnirenko, programme coordinator with Arthritis Ireland, told The Southern Star.

‘While there have been dramatic improvements in our knowledge and understanding of arthritis, and in how people are diagnosed and treated, there is no shortage of fresh challenges.’

‘The reality is that as we live longer, increasing numbers are going to get arthritis, the health system is under immense pressure, health inequalities are taking their toll, while false claims of cures serve to mislead and confuse,’ she added.

The Living Well with Arthritis course consists of a two-and-a-half hour workshop given once a week for six weeks, and is for people with arthritis and/or fibromyalgia who want to learn self-management skills and techniques to live healthily with their condition.

‘Developed by Stanford University, this award-winning course will equip you with a variety of tools and techniques to help self-manage your condition,’ Svetlana added.

This course has been proven to help people living with arthritis and related conditions to manage their pain and fatigue by developing a healthier lifestyle.

The course also offers participants the opportunity to connect with others living with the condition in their area.

‘Completing this programme allows you to rely less on your health professionals, manage your pain, reduce your fatigue, introduces exercise and relaxation into your daily life, increases your self-confidence to manage your conditions and improves your sense of well-being,’ Svetlana said.

‘Our aim is to ensure that every person living with arthritis in Ireland is supported to live a full and active life, having access to appropriate health services and treatments.’

‘We work to ensure an enhanced quality of life for people living with arthritis, minimising the devastating effects that arthritis can have on lives,’ she said.

The course takes place each Thursday from 2.30pm-5pm commencing September 14th and finishing on October 19th.

To register for a place visit www.arthritisireland.ie or call Arthritis Ireland on 01 661 8188.