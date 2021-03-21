Country’s first tubing park to open in Rosscarbery

THE country’s first tubing park and a virtual tour of the iconic Fastnet Lighthouse are two new attractions on the way to West Cork, after securing significant Leader funding.

The tubing park is being developed in Rosscarbery by Geoff Wycherley and, pending restrictions, will be open by May. Described as the ultimate adrenaline hit, it will be located at Smuggler’s Cove Adventure Centre.

The activity sees tubers sit into a hard-bottomed tub and travel at some speed down a track, like an artificial ski slope. Geoff explained how the park will have four tracks of different speeds and gradients, and will be suitable for those aged eight and over.

It’s a €250,000 development, with €100,000 investment from Leader, which Geoff said was crucial to the project. Ground works have been completed and he’s waiting for restrictions to lift to allow construction get underway.

Also successful in securing Leader funding of €19,600 was Comharchumann Chléire Teo on Cape Clear which is developing a virtual tour of the iconic Fastnet Lighthouse in the island’s Heritage Centre and Fastnet Experience. Chairperson Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil said the community has worked tirelessly to establish Cape Clear as the gateway to the Fastnet.

‘Irish Lights are going to shoot the footage of the internals of the lighthouse and the visitor will feel as if they’re actually standing inside it,’ she said.

A bigger project they have in the pipeline is to move the Heritage Centre down to the harbour to improve accessibility. Covid has slowed progress but it’s hoped it will be ready for visitors in 2022.