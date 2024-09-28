Council warns of flooding risk on Sunday

CORK County Council is warning that flooding could hit roads in the county on Sunday as an Orange rain warning hits.

A Met Éireann Status Orange Rain warning for Cork will come into effect on Sunday at 12 noon and will remain in place for 12 hours until midnight on Monday morning. This will be preceded by a status yellow rain warning which will be in effect at midnight until noon on Sunday.

A small craft warning has also been issued for coastal areas, coming into effect on Saturday at 10pm, and continuing until Monday at midnight.

The Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met on Friday night to assess the situation. 'Crews were deployed on Friday afternoon inspecting known risk locations across the county. Crews will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend,' said a Council statement.

'Pumping arrangements will be in place in known problem locations. Spells of heavy rain may lead to some localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions.'

The Council is asking members of the public to exercise caution as driving conditions may be dangerous, with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s 'Emergency Out of Hours' number (021) 4800048.

Call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278.