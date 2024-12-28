Council says over €112k spent on Bere playground

A REQUEST for a full financial report and update on the status of the playground in Bere Island was requested at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) made the request and also asked when the work will be completed, and if a safety assessment on the playground has been carried out.

Cllr Michael Harrington (Ind) asked if it was the Council who employed the contractor, and who would be paying to have the playground insured.

Meanwhile, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said he wanted to know: ‘Who got the funding and who owns the land?’

In a detailed report, executive engineer Kevin Lynch confirmed that the original design was commissioned by Bere Islands Project Group (BIPG) and it was this organisation that also applied for planning permission.

The engineer said funding was applied for from the Clár community initiative and the Department of Rural & Community Development, with the design amended to match available funding.

He said a small works tender was invited for the construction of the infrastructure for the playground and a footpath to ‘the hotel’.

He said another tender was invited for the playground equipment and playground surfacing.

To date, Mr Lynch confirmed €112,744 has been expended on the playground: €57,672 for equipment and playground surfacing; and €55,072 on infrastructure, footpath and additional works.

The engineer said Cork County Council completed the playground, and a request was made, 18 months after the completion of the playground, that a railing be erected on the wall.

On completion of the playground, he said an inspection was carried out to ROSPA standards, and to date the playground remains in the ownership of BIPG.