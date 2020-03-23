Council calls on mobile traders to cease business

Cork County Council is calling on all mobile traders to cease trading in open spaces, beaches and parks in order to assist in the control of Covid-19.

Markets in Skibbereen, Schull and Bantry would likely be affected if the request is adhered to.

At today’s County Council meeting, the elected members were unanimous in this request.

The reason given is that trading in areas where members of the public are gathering was having a significant impact on the ability to practice social distancing.

Cork County Council’s councillors are also encouraging members of the public to reconsider availing of trading services where social distancing arrangements are not in place and for everyone to play their part in observing HSE guidelines in adhering to social distancing advice.