Council announces shutdown but some services are online

ALL Cork County Council libraries, swimming pools (including Dunmanway) and tourism offices are now closed until Sunday March 29th.

The local authority has announced a wide-ranging shutdown, or re-organisation of many of its services, in view of the crisis.

The online motor tax service, www.motortax.ie, will continue to operate, and via the postal service to Motor Tax Postal, Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork. Queries will also continue to be taken by phone at 021-4544566 or by email at [email protected]

The Cork County Council payments offices in Mallow, Clonakilty and Cork County Hall will be open while access to other services will be restricted to appointment.

Over 120 Council services can be accessed online and Cork County Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services in the interests of public health.

General information on Cork County Council services can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie or visitwww.YourCouncil.ie to access on line services. Queries will continue to be taken by telephone on 021 4276891, by post and by email. A full list of contact details can be found online at www.corkcoco.ie. Further updates will issue across the Council’s social media accounts.

Cork County Council says it will endeavour to facilitate appointments if the query cannot be dealt with through the alternative service delivery channels. However, members of the public are encouraged to use the various online and telephone services.

Cork tourist attractions closed from immediate effect include the Michael Collins House in Clonakilty, the Dursey Island cable car, the Kinsale Museum, Camden Fort Meagher, Spike Island and Skibbereen Heritage Centre.