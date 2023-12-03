Council agrees Lidl plan to rebuild Skibb store

CORK County Council has granted planning permission for a brand new Lidl in Skibbereen.

Such is the success of the discount foodstore in Skibbereen that the company is seeking to demolish the existing 1,586 sqm store and replace it with a new 2,491 sqm outlet.

The planning application, which was originally submitted on March 1st, even has provision for a landmark amenity garden, which would include a sculpture feature or work of art set in a pedestrianised plaza area.

The Council’s decision to grant planning permission was made on November 6th and the application is now with An Bord Pleanala for the final stage of approval, which means it could be official within the month. The application specifies that the net retail sales area will increase from 1,289 sqm to 1,652 sqm and will include an off-licence and a bakery.

Additional facilities are expected to include a lobby and toilets, as well as extensive staff facilities. Meanwhile, staff can look forward to their own lobby, toilets, shower room, changing room, canteen and meeting room.

The company’s operational facilities will be expanded to include an IT room, plant room, delivery area and storage facilities. Local Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) welcomed the Council’s decision to grant planning.

He also said Lidl’s proposals to provide two EV charging facilities is most welcome.

‘This is a very positive development for Skibbereen and is likely to improve employment opportunities in our town,’ said Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind).