Coulter waives his fee for Skibb fundraising concert

A LEGEND of music comes to Skibbereen this Christmas as Phil Coulter performs a special fundraising concert in the town.

The concert will be held in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday December 18th at 8pm in aid of Skibbereen Rowing Club and Skibbereen Cathedral Bicentenary – and the star has generously waived any fee for the concert.

Phil is incorporating the Skibbereen date into his Legacy tour. It promises to be a magnificent night of music and song in a very special venue, just one week before Christmas.

Coulter’s gigs are a journey through a half century of music. Over more than 56 years Phil has written songs for artists from Elvis Presley to Picture This; wrote a Eurovision winner for Sandie Shaw, produced albums for the likes Sinead O’Connor, Elvis Costello, and Marianne Faithful; performed with the likes of Quincy Jones.

Phil’s Legacy Tour will see him perform at the Cork Opera House on Thursday October 31st, and the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on New Year’s Eve.

And the date in Skibbereen will be a special one, having sold out his show in the town in 2013.

Phil previously told The Southern Star that while visiting Skibbereen, he met local resident and Oscar-winning filmmaker David Puttnam. Puttnam had produced the 1984 movie Cal, and Phil Coulter had recorded the song ‘Cal’. ‘David’s a really incredible man and I met him in Skibbereen, and he made a special request for me to play ‘Cal’,’ recalled Phil.

Phil also used to holiday in West Cork. ‘I used to go to Barleycove on family holidays. We used to stay at the Barleycove resort. I have very fond memories going there of places likes Crookhaven and also Ballydehob.’

Tickets for the joint fundraising concert for Skibbereen Rowing Club and St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen are priced at €40 and available from Abbey Furniture Skibbereen, St Patrick’s Parish Office or online at eventbrite.ie.