Could you drive the Choo Choo?

WEST Cork Model Railway Village are looking for a friendly, part-time driver for their iconic Choo Choo Road Train.

‘It’s a really lovely job, but a responsible one too,’ said manager Kim McNamara. ‘You’re the friendly face of the model village.’

The current drivers are great, she added, but some of them are retiring or stepping back because of illness, so a new driver is needed.

Painted in the red and green colours of Clonakilty, the train is 60ft long with two carriages and carries up to 50 passengers.

‘It’s a very busy job dealing with the public. You’d need to have great patience and a great sense of humour,’ said Kim.