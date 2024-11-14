Could Skibbereen be the best venue for an Olympic pool?

A WOMAN in Skibbereen has started a discussion on bringing an Olympic pool to West Cork.

Lorelie Rabbitt Tomko believes the success of Ireland’s rowers, which centres on the contingent from Skibbereen Rowing Club, could be replicated in other disciplines.

Indeed she placed a cryptic ad in The Southern Star recently, saying: ‘Pools in Baltimore and Dunmanway teach swimming, a Skibbereen Olympic Pool would teach winning!’

She hopes the conversation can develop now.

‘I was hoping there would be some reaction to my rant and I could go from there. Somehow it seems natural to me that we would continue our Olympic pride with a new and continuing facility beyond the fabulous rowing club,’ she said.

‘We have dozens upon dozens of teenagers at loose ends that we could involve in Olympic swimming possibilities.

‘I know it would take years and millions. But we have government finally understanding the need for sport facilities, we have a lottery that we should be able to avail ourselves of. We have rich tech firms that might enjoy having their name involved.

‘Anything is possible once you make your mind up.’

Olympic-sized pools are in short supply in Ireland. Indeed a swimming club in Cork city – Dolphin SC – has purchased an Olympic sized pool from Birmingham City Council but have yet to find a suitable site.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’ Sullivan, this week welcomed Taoiseach Simon Harris’ interest in developing a public swimming pool for Bandon town. Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’Sullivan raised the issue of the lack of swimming infrastructure in Bandon.

‘Bandon is the biggest town in my constituency, but it doesn’t have the basic facility that every family and every child should be able to access,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘The value of learning to swim as a child is immense. It can save lives and train up our future lifeguards.’

The TD has asked the Taoiseach to set up a strategic group involving Cork County Council and the local business group to commence the process of developing a swimming pool in the town.

‘A town like Bandon, because of its size and where it is situated and its population size, should have a swimming pool,’ he said.

Responding to the request, Taoiseach Simon Harris said that it was good idea to develop a strategic group and he would ask the Minister of Sport and Swim Ireland to assist in the process as the case for a swimming pool in a town like Bandon was ‘compelling’.