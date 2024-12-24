Cork’s bishops unite for special Christmas message of hope

WE can all do something to make life better for others around us – that was the message to the people of Co Cork in a combined Christmas message from the local Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops.

Both Bishop Fintan Gavin and Bishop Paul Colton have published a joint message for Christmas, saying that people can find world events overwhelming, emotionally, mentally and spiritually, and that Christmas sometimes comes at the darkest time of the year.

‘So, what can we do in the face of so many challenges? Most of us are not in a position to make decisions that change things on a national or international stage. However, in small ways, where we each are, we can all do something to make life better for others around us,’ the bishops said.

‘As small gestures or practical acts by many individuals mount up and gather momentum, they can make a real difference to others.

‘As Christians, too, we believe in the power of prayer, and so we can pray for those who do have authority and roles of decision-making on a scale greater than most of us do.

‘Our prayer for you is that this Christmas you will once more draw strength from the birth of Jesus who is Emmanuel; God with us,’ the message concluded.