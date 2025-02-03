Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork’s Afta takes off with new ‘cutting-edge’ aircraft

February 3rd, 2025 12:15 PM

Cork's Afta takes off with new 'cutting-edge' aircraft
At the launch of Tailte Éireann’s two cutting-edge surveying aircraft as part of a partnership with the Cork-based Atlantic Flight Training Academy beside Cork Airport were Niall MacCarthy, managing director, Cork Airport; county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll; Liam O’Sullivan, chief executive, Tailte Éireann; Captain Mark Casey, chief executive of Atlantic Flight Training Academy and Cork lord mayor Cllr Dan Boyle. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

CORK will play a significant role in improving Ireland’s mapping capabilities, following the launch of two ‘cutting-edge’ surveying aircraft this week.

Improved mapping capabilities are among the benefits that will be brought by the new aircraft, which have been launched in a partnership between Tailte Éireann and Cork Airport-based Atlantic Flight Training Academy (Afta).

Tailte Éireann is a State agency responsible for property registrations, property valuation and national mapping services.

The new aircraft will allow Tailte Éireann to swiftly and accurately identify changes in landscape to allow national mapping efforts to be as up-to-date as possible.

According to the agency, the new aircraft are equipped with ‘the latest state-of-the-art technology, including the Leica TerrainMapper-2 and CityMapper-2 aerial-mounted sensors, significantly enhancing mapping capabilities.’

The implications of the advancement in technology are ‘vast’, according to Liam O’Sullivan, ceo of Tailte Éireann.

‘The improved accuracy and speed in data collection will serve the entire country – from developers and planners to environmental authorities and citizens,’ he said.

The partnership marks a ‘defining moment’ for Afta as a company, according to Captain Mark Casey, ceo.

‘By combining Afta’s operational expertise and Tailte Éireann’s vision, we are enabling a cutting-edge solution that not only advances Ireland’s national mapping capabilities but also highlights Cork’s position as a hub for innovation,’ he said.

The launch was attended by both county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll and lord mayor Cllr Dan Boyle.

Afta is celebrating 30 years in business in 2025 and employs over 70 staff, having grown its fleet from one small Cessna plane to a total of 20 aircraft. Located conveniently next to Cork Airport, the flight academy also has a second school in Waterford and is experiencing a busy period due to a global shortage of pilots.

Graduates of the academy work in airlines across the world, and the growth of the company’s reputation in recent years has seen some big-name clients come on board, including Ryanair, Kazakhstan’s Air Stana and private jet firms VistaJet and GlobeAir.

 

The Southern Star’s Siobhán Cronin was invited to test out ‘flying’ from Dublin Airport over the Irish sea with flight instructor Kyle Johnston last year.

