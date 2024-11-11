Siobhán Cronin recently paid a visit to the little company with the big job – teaching the next generation of the world’s pilots how to fly.

The Atlantic Flight Training Academy beside Cork Airport will celebrate 30 years in business next year and employs over 70 staff.

In that time, the Academy has trained over 2,700 pilots – many of whom are now flying commercial aircraft all around the world but some of the biggest names in the airline industry.

The Southern Star’s Siobhán Cronin was invited to test out ‘flying’ from Dublin Airport over the Irish sea with flight instructor Kyle Johnston who, himself, is a former Aer Lingus regional and transatlantic pilot.

Watch here: