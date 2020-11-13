Cork winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

One lucky Prize Bond winner from Cork has scooped €50.000.

This week's Prize Bond Star prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number ZJ 330799 and the lucky bond was purchased in 2015. There were over 5,718 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €349,850.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 1850 30 50 60 or at your local Post Office.

Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.