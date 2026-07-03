Cork winner scoops €50,000 in Prize Bonds

A Cork has scooped €50,000 in this week's Prize Bond Draw.

The winning Prize Bond number is ATM729997 and is held in County Cork and was purchased in 2020.

There were over 8,666 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to more than €726,875.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are an Ireland State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.