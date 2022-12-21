Cork winner scoops €50,000 EuroMillions prize

A LOTTO ticket bought in Cork was one of ten winners of €50,000 in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The lucky ticket was drawn as part of the National Lottery's '12 Draws of Christmas' promotion, which means that ten Irish players have won €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw since November 15th.

So far a total of 110 players have won an combined €5,500,000 in prizes since November 15th.

Alongside the Cork winner, three players in Dublin and one player in Kildare, Donegal, Louth, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow all scooped the special raffle prize which was the eleventh of twelve draws in the promotion.

The promotion ends after this Friday's draw, where a further 10 Irish players will win the €50,000 prize.