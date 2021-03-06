Cork online player just one lucky star number away from €32m

One lucky online player in Cork scooped €267,995 in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

The ticket holder matched five numbers and one lucky star which meant they were just one lucky star short of winning the €32,402,008 jackpot on offer last night.

The winner bought their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork ticket holder who is encouraged to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their prize.

The EuroMillions numbers for last night's draw were: 04, 05, 39, 46, 48 and lucky stars 07, 10.

While there were over 62,000 prize winners in Ireland in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, there was no overall winner of the €32,402,008 jackpot on offer. Tuesday night’s (9th March) jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €45 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: ‘One lucky online player from the Rebel county got their weekend off to a great start with the wonderful news that they won €267,995 after matching 5 numbers and 1 lucky star in last night’s EuroMillions draw. We are appealing to all of our online players in Cork to check their tickets carefully as well as their inboxes for an email advising them to contact the National Lottery. If you are this lucky winner, we are asking you to contact our prize team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.’