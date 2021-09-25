Cork Jazz Festival is back on

THE Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will take place over the bank holiday weekend from October 22nd – 25th. One of the biggest and longest running events on the Irish music calendar, it was cancelled in 2020 in line with government guidelines. Rory Sheridan, Diageo Ireland said: ‘This will be the first major festival in Ireland since the pandemic to take place, which is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of hardest hit industries, but also for festival goers who have been waiting for some good news. We look forward to announcing full details of the festival including the line up over the coming weeks.’ Fiona Collins, chairperson of the festival added: ‘We are through the programming and are excited to bring much loved performances, as well as emerging local talent, to the streets and venues of Cork this bank holiday weekend.’ Full details will be released over the coming weeks on www.guinnessjazzfestival.com.