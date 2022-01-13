Cork County Council signs: clarification

CORK County Council has clarified that some of the speed limit signs, mentioned in a recent article on missing road signage, have been replaced.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said its roads department was in contact with Hugh Rance from Dunbeacon, who had recently forwarded several images of missing signage and poorly marked roads to The Southern Star.

The spokesperson said one particular road to which the article referred is not wide enough to safely accommodate trucks or buses within the road edge and the centre white line.

‘Therefore,’ the spokesperson said, ‘a centre line road marking would not be appropriate.’

The spokesperson added this information was communicated to Mr Rance and that replacement speed limit signs, as mentioned by Mr Rance, were erected last month and that another local man, mentioned in an earlier article, quoted as being a former staff member, was never employed by the Council.

The Council added: ‘Any specific work operations are not wholly determined by any individual.’

We are happy to clarify this matter.