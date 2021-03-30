Cork County Council Library & Arts Service to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31st

Recent LGBTQI+ awareness training by Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork for Library staff has highlighted the difficulties faced by many transgender and gender diverse people on their transition journey.

It can be empowering for a transgender person when they are recognised by their true name. However, the legal changing of a person’s name and gender information can be a costly and time-consuming process.

To celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, the Library Service will offer an interim (to be verified once Libraries re-open) change of Library account details service for any transgender or gender diverse person across Cork county waiting to receive, or who has received, their Gender Recognition Certificate. New members are also very welcome to register.

Dedicated phone lines will be available throughout the day and will be answered by Library staff who have received gender identity awareness training to ensure that callers will be treated with sensitivity.

Currently Libraries are offering online services only – including eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks, and much more.

Emer O’Brien, Cork County Librarian commented,

'Inclusivity is at the heart of the Cork County Council Library & Arts Service ethos. As part of this ethos, we are delighted to play our part in recognising International Transgender Visibility Day on the 31st of March and supporting the transgender and gender diverse community of Cork county.'

Dedicated Library staff will be on hand to take calls on March 31st, 2021 at the following branches:

• Bandon Library (023) 8844830

• Kinsale Library (021) 4774266

• Bantry Library (027) 50460

• Mallow Library (022) 21821

• Mobile Library Service (086) 4603287

• Youghal Library (024) 93459