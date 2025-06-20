News

Cork Airport crowned best regional airport by ACI EUROPE

June 20th, 2025 9:31 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pictured are the Management and staff of Cork Airport, which has been named Best Airport in Europe (under 5 million passengers) at the 2025 ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards in Athens. This marks its third win, following victories in 2017 and 2019. The award recognises Cork Airport’s continued excellence in passenger experience, operational efficiency, route development, sustainability, and innovation. Pictured are the Management team, Peter Walsh, Dorothy Coffey, Niall MacCarthy, Tara Finn, Eric Nolan and Jim O'Connor. - (Photo: David Creedon)

CORK Airport is the toast of European regional airports this morning as it was named the 'Best Airport in Europe (under 5 million passengers)' at the prestigious Airport Council International (ACI) EUROPE Best Airport Awards 2025, held during the aviation trade associations’ Annual Congress & General Assembly in Athens last night.

The award is a significant accolade for Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, as it is the third time that Cork Airport has won the award – having won it previously in 2017 and 2019.

The award celebrates and acknowledges Cork Airport’s continued excellence in passenger experience, operational efficiency, route development, sustainability and innovation.

