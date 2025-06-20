Cork Airport crowned best regional airport by ACI EUROPE

CORK Airport is the toast of European regional airports this morning as it was named the 'Best Airport in Europe (under 5 million passengers)' at the prestigious Airport Council International (ACI) EUROPE Best Airport Awards 2025, held during the aviation trade associations’ Annual Congress & General Assembly in Athens last night.

The award is a significant accolade for Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, as it is the third time that Cork Airport has won the award – having won it previously in 2017 and 2019.

The award celebrates and acknowledges Cork Airport’s continued excellence in passenger experience, operational efficiency, route development, sustainability and innovation.