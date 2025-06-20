WEST CORK beaches are set for a bumper weekend with the hot spell expected to last until Sunday, according to Met Eireann’s latest forecast.

Most of the country has been baking in unusually warm weather over the past few days, and temperatures are expected to climb as high as 29C in some parts later today [FRI].

Munster will also be bathed in sunshine, but at a slightly more tolerable highs of 24C, Met Eireann meteorologists predicted.

‘Munster, you’re looking slightly cooler but still a very warm day - highs of to 20 to 24°C for parts there,’ said the national forecaster.

The advice is to make the most of the good weather, with possible thunder storms moving in from the west.

Met Eireann predicted that Sunday would see ‘cooler days on the way’ and today’s sunshine is ‘the peak of the hot weather’.