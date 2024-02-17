Convinction avoided for making threat to kill

A CASTLETOWNBERE man who made a threat to kill, or cause serious harm, appealed against the severity of a district court conviction.

The offence arose as a result of a fishing dispute, barrister Emmet Boyle told Judge Helen Boyle at Bantry Circuit Court.

The appellant, Timothy Murphy (65) of Derrymihan West, Castletownbere, was fined €2,000 at Bantry District Court in February 2023 for making the threat to Grev Williams at Gour, Castletownbere, on May 22nd 2021.

‘He was wrong to leave an intemperate phone message after a few pints,’ said the barrister, who asked the judge to leave his client – who has no previous – without a conviction.

In summing up, Judge Helen Boyle said it was to the appellant’s credit that he accepted responsibility for the threat to cause harm.

‘They both live in the same neighbourhood, and it would be best if they stayed out of each other’s way,’ she stated.

Judge Boyle applied the Probation Act – which leaves Timothy Murphy without a conviction – on the basis that he would make a €250 donation to the Beara Animal Sanctuary.