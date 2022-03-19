News

Controversial Collins’ hair sells for €21,000

March 19th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

The lock of Collins’ hair sold for €21,000 in Belfast.

Share this article

A LOCK of hair belonging to Michael Collins sold at auction this week in Belfast for €21,000.

The item went under the hammer along with other items from the War of Independence/Civil War era.

The sale took place in Bloomfield Auctions, and managing director and auctioneer Karl Bennett described the hair ‘as up there with some of the most obscure items we’ve had through our doors.’ It had been reported that the lock of hair which had been kept by his former fiancée Kitty Kiernan, was  passed down through her husband Felix Cronin’s family.

However this week, a member of the Cronin family speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, denied this.

Documents from Collins’ close friend Emmet Dalton, including an evocative account of his assassination 100 years ago, were bought for €11,000 in the sale.

‘The Dalton documents that we received gave a fascinating insight into his relationship with Collins and indeed the extent of the situation in Ireland at that time,’ said Karl.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.