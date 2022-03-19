Controversial Collins’ hair sells for €21,000

A LOCK of hair belonging to Michael Collins sold at auction this week in Belfast for €21,000.

The item went under the hammer along with other items from the War of Independence/Civil War era.

The sale took place in Bloomfield Auctions, and managing director and auctioneer Karl Bennett described the hair ‘as up there with some of the most obscure items we’ve had through our doors.’ It had been reported that the lock of hair which had been kept by his former fiancée Kitty Kiernan, was passed down through her husband Felix Cronin’s family.

However this week, a member of the Cronin family speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, denied this.

Documents from Collins’ close friend Emmet Dalton, including an evocative account of his assassination 100 years ago, were bought for €11,000 in the sale.

‘The Dalton documents that we received gave a fascinating insight into his relationship with Collins and indeed the extent of the situation in Ireland at that time,’ said Karl.