Contrite father ‘embarrassed’ at cannabis charge, court told

A DISTRICT court judge has asked a Clonakilty dad of three what he will tell his children about drug use when they grow up.

Judge James McNulty was asking Peter Deegan at Clonakilty District Court and said that in a ‘twinkling of an eye’ his three children will soon be teenagers.

Mr Deegan with an address of 22 Casement Street, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis herb in the town on December 9th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 8.25pm gardaí were on duty near Deasy’s car park when they stopped the defendant driving and noted that he was acting suspiciously. Cannabis herb valued at €50 was handed over to them and Mr Deegan took ownership of it. Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who works as a chef in a local hotel, has no previous convictions and made admissions immediately to the gardaí.

‘There was no search of the vehicle and he immediately handed over the drug to them,’ said Mr Murphy.

He said his client is a father of three young children and has a long-term partner.

‘It’s his first time before the courts and he apologises. He is embarrassed and remorseful that he has put his family in this situation.’

Judge McNulty said that because Mr Deegan is a father, he wanted to know what he will tell them about using drugs. ‘In the twinkling of an eye they will be teenagers and what will you tell them?’ he asked.

The judge said he would give him an opportunity to prove himself by giving him a conditional discharge for three years on a bond of €1,000 which he needed up-front.

He also directed Mr Deegan not to use any controlled drug or involve himself in the sale or supply of drugs during that period.

He said oral fluid samples will be part of this monitoring, and he would not need probation service supervision.

‘If he conducts himself properly for three years, he will get his money back,’ said the judge.