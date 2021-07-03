News

Conor’s visit was a dream come true for Bandon youngsters

July 3rd, 2021 7:05 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Premier League and Irish international footballer Conor Hourihane joined the fifth and sixth class pupils of Scoil Phadraig Naofa in Bandon for a game of soccer at the Town Park last week.

Share this article

IT’S not every day you get to have a kick around with a Premier League and Irish international footballer but for the pupils of Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Bandon that’s what happened when Conor Hourihane joined them for a game.

The fifth and sixth class boys were in the Town Park taking part in activities last week when the Bandon-born footballer – who was home on holidays – spotted them and his friend and teacher Richard O’Regan on the pitch.

Principal Méabh Hennessy said this was a totally unannounced visit which made it even more special and described it as the ‘icing on the cake’ for the end of a tough school year due to Covid.

‘Conor called up to them and said hello and he then hopped into goal for them too for a game. They were absolutely delighted as it was a case of their hero coming to play with them,’ said Méabh.

‘Conor is such a positive role model and has been very kind to us in the past too and it really was a dream come true for the boys to play soccer with him.’

While currently on loan to Swansea, the Aston Villa player has also recorded virtual video messages for the school’s graduation ceremonies last year and this year too.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.