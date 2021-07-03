Conor’s visit was a dream come true for Bandon youngsters

IT’S not every day you get to have a kick around with a Premier League and Irish international footballer but for the pupils of Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Bandon that’s what happened when Conor Hourihane joined them for a game.

The fifth and sixth class boys were in the Town Park taking part in activities last week when the Bandon-born footballer – who was home on holidays – spotted them and his friend and teacher Richard O’Regan on the pitch.

Principal Méabh Hennessy said this was a totally unannounced visit which made it even more special and described it as the ‘icing on the cake’ for the end of a tough school year due to Covid.

‘Conor called up to them and said hello and he then hopped into goal for them too for a game. They were absolutely delighted as it was a case of their hero coming to play with them,’ said Méabh.

‘Conor is such a positive role model and has been very kind to us in the past too and it really was a dream come true for the boys to play soccer with him.’

While currently on loan to Swansea, the Aston Villa player has also recorded virtual video messages for the school’s graduation ceremonies last year and this year too.